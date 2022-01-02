Zero heroes

FoodCloud, the non-profit social enterprise that enables businesses to give their surplus food to communities in need, has partnered with some of the country’s top chefs to highlight the issue of food waste. The online series, All Taste Zero Waste, features chefs Mark Moriarty and Holly Dalton, as well as author and broadcaster Donal Skehan, going head to head in cooking challenges with chefs from FoodCloud’s charity partners. The chefs are...