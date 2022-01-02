BiteSize
Your guide to all things hot in food and drink this month
Zero heroes
FoodCloud, the non-profit social enterprise that enables businesses to give their surplus food to communities in need, has partnered with some of the country’s top chefs to highlight the issue of food waste. The online series, All Taste Zero Waste, features chefs Mark Moriarty and Holly Dalton, as well as author and broadcaster Donal Skehan, going head to head in cooking challenges with chefs from FoodCloud’s charity partners. The chefs are...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Easy winter warmers
Spice up your January nights with these recipes from Nadiya Hussain’s new book, Nadiya’s Fast Flavours
Sweet and lowdown
Whether you’re looking for no-alcohol, low-alcohol or small amounts of something really good, Mick O’Connell has an option for you
Ten food and hospitality trends for 2022
From potato milk to retro desserts, staff shortages to environmentally conscious dining, Jordan Mooney looks at what we can expect in food and hospitality this year
The Secret Restaurateur
This month, our industry sleuth turns their thoughts to sustainability