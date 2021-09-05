Subscribe Today
Your guide to all things new in food and drink this month

Gillian Nelis

 Managing Editor @gnelis
5th September, 2021
BiteSIZE
Daniel Keane, head chef of Urban Brewing and an Estrella Galicia brand ambassador, will host a tasting menu of Galician fare using Spanish and Irish produce paired with top quality beers.

A taste of Spain

If you missed out on a sun holiday over the summer, you can at least enjoy a taste of Spain this month. Estrella Galicia's Gastronomy Month is a month-long exploration of Spanish cuisine taking place across Ireland and Britain. The Spanish beer brand has teamed up with Dublin's Urban Brewing for a tasting menu event on September 25 in its Stack A restaurant.

