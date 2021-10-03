Cellar in the city

If you’re looking for a cosy spot in Dublin city centre, the Wine Cellar at Fallon & Byrne on Exchequer Street has reopened with a new look, a new wine list and a new food menu too. The updated menu offers handmade pizzas and pastas, as well as old favourites like the cheese and charcuterie board, and there’s a plant-based menu too. Some 50 wines are available by the...