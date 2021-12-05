A very vegan Christmas

Cookbook author Holly White has launched two new online cookery courses for those planning a plant-based dinner this Christmas. Her Very Vegan Christmas Dinner class, which takes place on December 15, costs €32 per person and will showcase festive recipes. The four-week Vegan Cooking & Lifestyle Course (€90) is the perfect gift for those planning to venture down the plant-based route in the new year, as White will teach...