Bite Size: Your guide to what’s hot in food and drink this month

May is a good month to.....channel your inner Derry Girl

Can’t get enough of Michelle, Erin, Orla, Clare and the wee English fella? Then book yourself onto the Derry Girls Experience day trip with Hastings Hotels. The tour kicks off from the Europa Hotel in Belfast, where you’ll board a luxury coach, dig into a 10p bag of sweets and listen to some 90s tunes as you’re driven to Derry....