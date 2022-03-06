Bite Size: Supper clubs, a castle afternoon tea, Ligurian dinners and much more
Your guide to all things hot in food and drink this month
Mark your diary
March 27: Treat your mum to something a little different this Mother’s Day with a traditional Devonshire cream tea for Devonshire Day at Lismore Castle in Co Waterford. Organised by the Immrama Festival of Travel Writing, Devonshire Day is a yearly tradition at the castle, although it has been on hold for the past two years due to the pandemic. This year, guests will be served tea by the Duke...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Doing the Business: Eva Pau of Asia Market on the firm’s 40 years in Dublin
With Irish food shoppers more adventurous than ever, the Pau family is seeing demand grow for its range of Asian staples
The Secret Restaurateur: ‘The unpleasant, yet unavoidable, fact is that substantial price rises are coming for diners’
This month, our industry insider explains why steaks for €30 and bottles of wine for under €40 are likely to become things of the past
Kitchen confidential: design notes for your next dinner party
Elaine Prendeville’s edit of stylish extras for entertaining, plus the Dublin 8 company making a hero of the humble houseplant
24 hours in Belfast: Jordan Mooney on where to stay, eat, drink and visit
Take a whistle-stop tour of a city with lots to offer to visitors