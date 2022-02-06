Bite-Size: Sorbetto, cocktails and aged Beef Wellington

Mark your diary

April 8-10: The Irish centenary package at Ashford Castle in Cong, Co Mayo (from €1,775 based on two people sharing) includes lectures on life in Ireland a century ago by broadcasters David McCullagh and Myles Dungan, as well as conservation expert Turtle Bunbury. The price includes two nights in a Corrib lake view room, full breakfast each morning, and a five course dinner on one evening in the elegant George...