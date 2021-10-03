Beginner’s Luck

Neven Maguire has served up more than his fair share of sophisticated, elegant dishes in MacNean House, his restaurant in Blacklion, Co Cavan. Yet those who seek him out for advice are generally looking for information on far simpler things.

“Two of the questions I’m asked most often are how to cook the perfect steak and how to chop an onion,” he says. “Once people get the basics right, then a recipe is a guideline....