An expert’s guide to comfort cooking
Warm up with these comforting recipes from Soup Broth Bread, the new book by Rachel Allen
Pork and fennel meatball soup
Serves 4-6
This kind of soup reminds me of my favourite food as a child, and I still love it now. A meal in a bowl, with delicious but unchallenging flavours, it’s a great one for feeding a crowd.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Hit the Road
Your monthly guide to Ireland’s tastiest travel options
Ready, Steady, reset
Aoife Carrigy meets Niall O’Sullivan, who has swapped a busy restaurant on St Stephen’s Green for the historic Killruddery House and Gardens in Wicklow
It takes a village
It’s game season, and the family behind The Village Butcher in Dublin have all the tips and tricks you need to cook and serve it. They share their story, and some of their favourite recipes, with Jordan Mooney
Wine: All roads lead to the Rhône
For Mick O’Connell, nowhere produces syrah quite like the northern Rhône