Subscribe Today
Log In

Food and Wine

A sherry little Christmas

Ahead of the festive period, Oisín Davis shares his top sherry cask-aged whiskey picks to enjoy throughout the holidays

Oisin Davis
5th December, 2021
A sherry little Christmas
Billy Leighton, master blender at Midleton Distillery: ‘There’s evidence of Andalusian wine being imported here from as far back as the 1500s’

The allure of Andalucía.

Neverending sun-drenched coastlines, culturally enriched by hordes of Mediterraneans who have settled there over the millennia. And most importantly, home to the finest fortified wines this greedy human has ever tasted. I’m referring, of course, to sherry. Its many brands and varieties are worthy of constant exploration, but seeing as they appear in practically all of my favourite Irish whiskeys, I wanted to focus on why they work so...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Simply Better Heritage Bronze fresh Irish-reared turkey breast with cranberry, apricot and clementine stuffing

A taste of Christmas

Commercial Reports Business Post
Get your Christmas Day celebrations off to a sparkling start with a glass of Champagne. Picture: Gregory Lee/stock.adobe.com

Christmas Day Wine Pairings

Commercial Reports Business Post
Raise a glass of the finest wine at the dinner table this Christmas

The big Christmas wine guide

Food and Wine Mick O'Connell
Look no further for a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Food&Wine Festive Wine Advisory

Food and Wine Cathal McBride

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1