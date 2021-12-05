A sherry little Christmas

The allure of Andalucía.

Neverending sun-drenched coastlines, culturally enriched by hordes of Mediterraneans who have settled there over the millennia. And most importantly, home to the finest fortified wines this greedy human has ever tasted. I’m referring, of course, to sherry. Its many brands and varieties are worthy of constant exploration, but seeing as they appear in practically all of my favourite Irish whiskeys, I wanted to focus on why they work so...