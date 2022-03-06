24 hours in Belfast: Jordan Mooney on where to stay, eat, drink and visit

Where to stay

The Europa Hotel (europahotelbelfast.com) is synonymous with Belfast, and recently marked its 50th year in business. The four star property has played host to celebrities, musicians and presidents over the years, and is currently undergoing a £10 million upgrade. Rooms start at £115 per person sharing, with a range of package deals also available.

For a smaller, quirkier option, try The Harrison Chambers of Distinction (chambersofdistinction.com) on...