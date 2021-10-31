Subscribe Today
Log In
What the Finance Bill offers employees and entrepreneurs

Focus On

What the Finance Bill offers employees and entrepreneurs

There were few surprises in the 200-page document, but changes may be made to it as it passes through the Oireachtas

Sponsored Article

31st October, 2021

The Finance Bill 2021, published just over a week ago, came in at a doorstopping 200-plus pages. By contrast, last year’s version was around 130 pages long.

There was, however, a lot to deal with this year, both in terms of the tax treatment of individuals and companies. The bill has a number of stages to go through before it becomes an act, so we may see some changes as it proceeds through the Oireachtas....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The changes in the upcoming Finance Bill will include an interest limitation rule and the sci-fi sounding reverse hybrids rule. Picture: Getty

Tom Maguire: Multinationals must face brave new world ushered in by EU tax reform

Focus On Tom Maguire 3 weeks ago

Tom Maguire: Debra might prove to be a very good friend to start-ups

Focus On Tom Maguire 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1