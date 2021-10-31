What the Finance Bill offers employees and entrepreneurs
There were few surprises in the 200-page document, but changes may be made to it as it passes through the Oireachtas
Sponsored Article
The Finance Bill 2021, published just over a week ago, came in at a doorstopping 200-plus pages. By contrast, last year’s version was around 130 pages long.
There was, however, a lot to deal with this year, both in terms of the tax treatment of individuals and companies. The bill has a number of stages to go through before it becomes an act, so we may see some changes as it proceeds through the Oireachtas....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Tom Maguire: Multinationals must face brave new world ushered in by EU tax reform
It’s only a matter of time before member states bring in measures including a law change for reverse hybrid mismatches and public reporting for non-EU corporations
Tom Maguire: Debra might prove to be a very good friend to start-ups
With all the changes coming down the line, the introduction of CGT losses for EIIS companies and addressing the tax treatment of debt vis-à-vis equity when financing would be a help to start-ups