Subscribe Today
Log In

Focus On

Updated audit code takes radical new approach to compliance interventions

New and improved code of practice represents most significant change to Revenue’s approach to compliance interventions in years, says Deloitte

Tom Maguire
6th March, 2022
Updated audit code takes radical new approach to compliance interventions
Under the new code of practice published by the Revenue Commissioners, a taxpayer will not be able to make an ‘unprompted’ disclosure in a risk review scenario; they will only be able to make a ‘prompted’ qualifying disclosure. Picture: Getty

A revised code of practice for revenue audits and other compliance interventions was published by the Revenue Commissioners recently, and outlines how the agency will deal with certain infractions of the law by taxpayers.

The new and improved code will take effect for compliance interventions notified on or after May 21 of this year. As to when it will take effect for “interventions”, you can presume that it’s when Revenue comes knocking.

...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The new directive will target cases involving ‘the setting up of undertakings within the EU which are presumably engaged with an economic activity but that, in reality, do not conduct any economic activities’. Picture: Getty

EU tax directive will prise out true identity of ‘shell’ entities

Focus On Tom Maguire
The SME tax system should be amended not only to facilitate start-ups, but also to incentivise entrepreneurs to remain and scale up their businesses. Picture: Getty

Tom Maguire: A fair share for entrepreneurs and employees will profit us all

Focus On Tom Maguire
The proposed EU directive would mean a country is not leaving money on the table by allowing another country to benefit because of its tax rate. Picture: Getty

Tom Maguire: A corporation tax proposal that will bring certainty to Irish business

Focus On Tom Maguire
The value of the global games market is expected to surpass $200 billion by 2023

Tax credit for game developers who must pass the ‘cultural’ test

Focus On Tom Maguire

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1