Subscribe Today
Log In

Focus On

Tom Maguire: The cryptic tax rules that surround bitcoin and its ilk

There are no specific rules in connection with crypto-assets, and therefore any transactions in them need to be carefully analysed

Tom Maguire
15th May, 2022
Tom Maguire: The cryptic tax rules that surround bitcoin and its ilk
While cryptocurrencies are referred to as a currency by many, for tax purposes they are best referred to as assets. Illustration: Getty

The Revenue Commissioners first issued guidance on the taxation of cryptocurrency transactions back in April 2020. The organisation now says that this guidance has been further updated in the past couple of weeks.

It points out that while cryptocurrencies are referred to as a currency by many, they are best referred to as assets. Therefore, the guidance uses the term “crypto-asset”, which includes cryptocurrencies, crypto-assets, virtual currencies, digital money or any variations of these terms....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Companies should be encouraged to invest in R&amp;D and ensure that they get the benefit for the specific costs essential to the R&amp;D process. Picture: Getty

Tom Maguire: How our tax regime could sweeten the pill for future R&D

Financial Services Tom Maguire
Brown Thomas Arnotts expert judging panel includes Head of Sustainability Diana Geraghty, Buying Director for Home &amp; Living Rachel Morgans and Director of Enterprise Audrey Owens

Applications sought for €10,000 business development fund and ‘money can’t buy’ mentorship in Brown Thomas Arnotts initiative

Commercial Reports Business Post
If a close company doesn’t pay out certain investment profits to its owners within 18 months, then those profits will be liable to a 20 per cent surcharge

Tom Maguire: Close company tax rules can make the ‘innocent suffer for the guilty’

Focus On Tom Maguire
Neven Maguire’s salmon en-croûte with citrus butter

Recipes: Cook up an Easter feast with Neven Maguire

Focus On Business Post

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1