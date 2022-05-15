Tom Maguire: The cryptic tax rules that surround bitcoin and its ilk
There are no specific rules in connection with crypto-assets, and therefore any transactions in them need to be carefully analysed
The Revenue Commissioners first issued guidance on the taxation of cryptocurrency transactions back in April 2020. The organisation now says that this guidance has been further updated in the past couple of weeks.
It points out that while cryptocurrencies are referred to as a currency by many, they are best referred to as assets. Therefore, the guidance uses the term “crypto-asset”, which includes cryptocurrencies, crypto-assets, virtual currencies, digital money or any variations of these terms....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Tom Maguire: How our tax regime could sweeten the pill for future R&D
A tax credit won’t be R&D’s driving force, but it can be a factor in determining where such R&D happens – so our tax rules need to be sufficiently attractive for it to be carried on here
Applications sought for €10,000 business development fund and ‘money can’t buy’ mentorship in Brown Thomas Arnotts initiative
Open invitation extended to local Irish start-ups to enter the Pitch ’22 competition, with a deadline of Friday, April 29
Tom Maguire: Close company tax rules can make the ‘innocent suffer for the guilty’
The Revenue now has other measures to counter tax avoidance, and could ease off on its 18-month profit payout rule, which can punish owners for reinvesting in their business
Recipes: Cook up an Easter feast with Neven Maguire
The celebrity chef and brand ambassador for the