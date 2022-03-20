Tom Maguire: Territorial gains to be won from tweaks to foreign income tax
The laws on taxing foreign income are complex and any moves to change and simplify the system will be welcomed by businesses, investors and the tax authorities
The public consultation on a potential move to a territorial system for tax purposes finished recently. That’s tax speak for allowing an Irish company to tax Irish income but exempt certain foreign income.
Why exempt foreign income? It has probably already been subject to foreign tax, so by exempting it in Ireland we are ensuring that it is not taxed twice. We already have an exemption for capital gains tax where certain conditions...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Updated audit code takes radical new approach to compliance interventions
New and improved code of practice represents most significant change to Revenue’s approach to compliance interventions in years, says Deloitte
EU tax directive will prise out true identity of ‘shell’ entities
Proposed initiative aims to prevent the misuse of such undertakings for tax purposes
Tom Maguire: A fair share for entrepreneurs and employees will profit us all
We need to tweak taxes to encourage entrepreneurs to locate here, and to allow our homegrown SMEs to thrive
Tom Maguire: A corporation tax proposal that will bring certainty to Irish business
The EC’s draft directive to put Pillar 2 into action should be effective, and a net positive for Ireland – and here’s why