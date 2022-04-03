Subscribe Today
Log In

Fishing

Danish impasse at Killybegs leads to calls for clarity on rules for landing fish

A trawler from Denmark refused to land its large cargo of blue whiting at the Donegal port last week, following a disagreement over how to weigh the consignment

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
3rd April, 2022
Danish impasse at Killybegs leads to calls for clarity on rules for landing fish
The Danish trawler, Ruth, had a consignment of fish destined for processing in Killybegs but a dispute with inspectors saw it return to Denmark

The fishing industry is demanding clarity on the rules for landing fish, after an incident last week where a Danish trawler declined to land 1,200 tons of produce at an Irish port.

The boat was due to deliver a cargo of blue whiting fish to a processing factory in Killybegs Port, so that it could be frozen and exported to west Africa.

However, a disagreement ensued with sea fisheries inspectors about how to weigh the fish...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1