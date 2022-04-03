Danish impasse at Killybegs leads to calls for clarity on rules for landing fish

The fishing industry is demanding clarity on the rules for landing fish, after an incident last week where a Danish trawler declined to land 1,200 tons of produce at an Irish port.

The boat was due to deliver a cargo of blue whiting fish to a processing factory in Killybegs Port, so that it could be frozen and exported to west Africa.

However, a disagreement ensued with sea fisheries inspectors about how to weigh the fish...