Software and payments firm Planet to create 100 Irish jobs

The fintech says the the Irish jobs will be a blend of hybrid and remote working roles across a variety of sectors, including product development, technology and finance

Charlie Taylor
10th April, 2022
Peter Daly, president of retail at Planet: ‘We are delighted with this expansion.’ Picture: Andrew Downes

Planet, which was last year valued at €1.8 billion following a buyout, is to create 500 new jobs globally with at least 100 of the roles to be based in Ireland.

The fintech said the Irish jobs will be a blend of hybrid and remote working roles across a variety of sectors, including product development, technology and finance, at locations in Galway, Kilkenny and Dublin.

Founded in Galway in 1985 by Aidan Daly, Jim Ward and Gerry...

