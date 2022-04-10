Software and payments firm Planet to create 100 Irish jobs

Planet, which was last year valued at €1.8 billion following a buyout, is to create 500 new jobs globally with at least 100 of the roles to be based in Ireland.

The fintech said the Irish jobs will be a blend of hybrid and remote working roles across a variety of sectors, including product development, technology and finance, at locations in Galway, Kilkenny and Dublin.

Founded in Galway in 1985 by Aidan Daly, Jim Ward and Gerry...