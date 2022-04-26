Subscribe Today
Log In

Fintech

Shares in EML slump after new profit warning

Owner of Prepaid Financial Services (PFS) slashes forecasts as European operating performance ‘significantly behind’ schedule

Charlie Taylor
26th April, 2022
Shares in EML slump after new profit warning
Valerie and Noel Moran, who founded Prepaid Financial Services. Picture: Bryan Meade

Shares in EML, the Australian company which acquired Irish fintech Prepaid Financial Services (PFS) two years ago, plunged 38 per cent in trading on Tuesday after a new profit warning.

The company slashed its earnings forecast by 8 per cent in a surprise downgrade that resulted in AUS$375 million (€253 million) being wiped off its valuation. Its market capitalisation now stands at $625 million versus $1 billion at the start of trading on Tuesday. EML’s share...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Tim Houstoun, chief executive of Global Shares. Houston said the firm, which manages employee share plans for some of the world’s best-known companies, is on track to achieve a billion dollar valuation by 2024. Picture: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Global Shares targets further growth after $750m JP Morgan deal

Tech Charlie Taylor
Umba was founded in 2018 and has raised $17.5m to date.

Irish-founded digital bank Umba raises €13.8m

Fintech Charlie Taylor
Peter Daly, president of retail at Planet: ‘We are delighted with this expansion.’ Picture: Andrew Downes

Software and payments firm Planet to create 100 Irish jobs

Fintech Charlie Taylor
Parsa Ghaffari, founder of Aylien: ‘AI and big data have huge untapped potential for disrupting current risk monitoring processes and we’re excited to be one of the pioneers in this space’

Aylien looks to raise €15m as backers provide extra €2.7m in funding

Fintech Charlie Taylor

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1