Irish-founded digital bank Umba raises €13.8m

Umba, an Irish-founded fintech that is focused on Africa, has raised $15 million (€13.8 million) from investors as it looks to expand into new markets.

Founded by Tiernan Kennedy and former Munster rugby player Barry O’Mahony in 2018, Umba is looking to open up banking services for the huge underserved market that exists on the African continent. The digital bank aims to make it easier for users' to interact with banks and mobile money networks.

...