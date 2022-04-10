Subscribe Today
Log In

Fintech

Aylien looks to raise €15m as backers provide extra €2.7m in funding

The company has developed natural language and text processing tools to provide companies and organisations with early signals of critical risk events

Charlie Taylor
10th April, 2022
Aylien looks to raise €15m as backers provide extra €2.7m in funding
Parsa Ghaffari, founder of Aylien: ‘AI and big data have huge untapped potential for disrupting current risk monitoring processes and we’re excited to be one of the pioneers in this space’

Aylien, a Dublin-based provider of risk intelligence and financial analytics solutions, is looking to raise up to €15 million in a Series B funding round having recently secured €2.7 million in funding from investors.

The company, which last year was named as the overall winner of the Deloitte Financial Services Innovation awards, works with financial institutions such as Revolut and Wells Fargo to provide them with artificial intelligence-powered news content.

Aylien has developed natural language...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Central Bank of Ireland is perceived as being out of touch and too slow to authorise companies, with fintechs in particular finding it difficult to deal with. Picture: Fergal Phillips

‘Defensive’ attitude of Central Bank putting off fintech investors

Fintech Charlie Taylor
Peter Daly, president of retail at Planet: ‘We are delighted with this expansion.’ Picture: Andrew Downes

Software and payments firm Planet to create 100 Irish jobs

Fintech Charlie Taylor

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1