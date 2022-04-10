Aylien looks to raise €15m as backers provide extra €2.7m in funding
The company has developed natural language and text processing tools to provide companies and organisations with early signals of critical risk events
Aylien, a Dublin-based provider of risk intelligence and financial analytics solutions, is looking to raise up to €15 million in a Series B funding round having recently secured €2.7 million in funding from investors.
The company, which last year was named as the overall winner of the Deloitte Financial Services Innovation awards, works with financial institutions such as Revolut and Wells Fargo to provide them with artificial intelligence-powered news content.
Aylien has developed natural language...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
‘Defensive’ attitude of Central Bank putting off fintech investors
Experts warn regulator is gaining a reputation for slow and unwieldy progress of applications
Software and payments firm Planet to create 100 Irish jobs
The fintech says the the Irish jobs will be a blend of hybrid and remote working roles across a variety of sectors, including product development, technology and finance