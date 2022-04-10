Aylien looks to raise €15m as backers provide extra €2.7m in funding

Aylien, a Dublin-based provider of risk intelligence and financial analytics solutions, is looking to raise up to €15 million in a Series B funding round having recently secured €2.7 million in funding from investors.

The company, which last year was named as the overall winner of the Deloitte Financial Services Innovation awards, works with financial institutions such as Revolut and Wells Fargo to provide them with artificial intelligence-powered news content.

Aylien has developed natural language...