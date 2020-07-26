Yesterday’s papers still big news for collectors

‘Works on Paper’ covers a wide remit and Adam’s forthcoming sale offers a selection that ranges from the poignant – an autographed letter from WB Yeats to Maud Gonne written in 1928 and expected to fetch €10,000-€15,000, to the scandalous – the newspaper colour supplement that never saw the light of day (€3,000-€5,000).

The market value of a second handwritten letter is also down to its author, Padraig...