Yeats and Keating take pride of place at Whyte’s sale

Art collectors have a feast in store over the next couple of weeks with two major auctions at Adam’s and Whyte’s.

First up is Whyte’s where the leading lot is Muldoon and Rattlesnake, Drumcliffe Strand, Co Sligo, Jack B Yeats’s splendid 1928 portrait of the late 19th-century Sligo farmer, amateur jockey and athlete Mike Muldoon.

Muldoon’s exploits caught the public imagination and his success as a sprinter is...