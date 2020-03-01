Whyte’s presents Yeats at the Gates

Leading Whyte’s first sale of 2020, a 1948 oil by Jack B Yeats is expected to realise €100,000-€150,000.

Rusty Gates features two elderly gentlemen taking the air, as is their wont, in a mountain landscape framed by a gateway. The location is reminiscent of Co Wicklow and the Sugar Loaf, an area well known to Yeats, who moved to Greystones when he left England for Ireland in 1910.

Flash back to that year and...