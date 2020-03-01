Sunday March 1, 2020
Whyte’s presents Yeats at the Gates

A 1948 oil by Jack B Yeats conjures up an enchanting vista of rural mountain life

1st March, 2020
6
Rusty Gates, the 1948 oil painting by Jack B Yeats, is expected to fetch €100,000-€150,000.

Leading Whyte’s first sale of 2020, a 1948 oil by Jack B Yeats is expected to realise €100,000-€150,000.

Rusty Gates features two elderly gentlemen taking the air, as is their wont, in a mountain landscape framed by a gateway. The location is reminiscent of Co Wicklow and the Sugar Loaf, an area well known to Yeats, who moved to Greystones when he left England for Ireland in 1910.

