Virtual auctions to fill the void

When Covid-19 caused the postponement of de Veres‘ Irish and International auction last month, the auction house received so much feedback from clients it took the decision to open the catalogue to offers. “This resulted in a huge influx of enquiries and bids and we ended up selling 65 lots from the auction, netting more than €100,000,” said director Rory Guthrie.
“In most cases, we had numerous bidders and vendors who could make...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team