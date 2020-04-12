Virtual auctions to fill the void

When Covid-19 caused the postponement of de Veres‘ Irish and International auction last month, the auction house received so much feedback from clients it took the decision to open the catalogue to offers. “This resulted in a huge influx of enquiries and bids and we ended up selling 65 lots from the auction, netting more than €100,000,” said director Rory Guthrie.

“In most cases, we had numerous bidders and vendors who could make...