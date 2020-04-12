Sunday April 12, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Virtual auctions to fill the void

With physical auctions postponed, de Veres is seeking alternative ways to cater to its many clients

12th April, 2020
De Veres is planning to hold a large charity auction in June

When Covid-19 caused the postponement of de Veres‘ Irish and International auction last month, the auction house received so much feedback from clients it took the decision to open the catalogue to offers. “This resulted in a huge influx of enquiries and bids and we ended up selling 65 lots from the auction, netting more than €100,000,” said director Rory Guthrie.

“In most cases, we had numerous bidders and vendors who could make...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Boomtime for online auction house sales as the crisis bites deep

Many auction houses are finding ways to get around the huge constraints of the coronavirus crisis

Ros Drinkwater | 3 hours ago

Comic collection goes private at Sotheby’s

A DC Comics treasure trove is an upcoming private sale at the London auction house

Ros Drinkwater | 3 hours ago

A New York auction to thrill Irish antique lovers

Irish furnishings of note, including William IV giltwood caned armchairs in the manner of Dublin carvers James Del Vecchio, grace the Sotheby’s Online Style Sale

Ros Drinkwater | 3 hours ago