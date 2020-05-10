Victorian oddities and silver novelties for upmarket tastes

Anyone for a a Russian silver caviar dish? A carved tape measure featuring a lady milking a cow? A glass dome-encased gravity clock? Or might a BA leather Concord luggage tag bring back happy memories? The 500 lots in Matthews’ sale this week encompass close to everything one might expect to find under an upmarket roof.

A silver rarity is a Victorian automaton that reveals a pop-up bird with musical accompaniment, in original working order...