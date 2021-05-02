Vibrant summer scenes to brighten up our homes

Has the pandemic altered our attitude towards art on our walls? Auction results over the past year give a resounding thumbs up, with a dramatic increase in the number of bidders.

Two current online sales (at Dolans and Gormleys) offer a wide choice at affordable prices. First up is Dolans, where headline lots include Lot’s Wife, a provocative nude by John Shinnors, executed in 1980, 61.5x82m (€16,000-€24,000), and Sean Keating’s (dare I say) narcissistic charcoal...