Sunday November 1, 2020
Vikings fans have a chance to get their hands on one of the series’ main props in an upcoming antiques sale

1st November, 2020
Queen Astrid’s throne from the TV series Vikings

Fans of the TV series Vikings, the Irish/Canadian co-production shot in Ireland, may care to bid for the props used in series 1-6. A lot for the conservatory might be Queen Astrid’s throne: hardly comfy, but certainly eye-catching. Bid for it at Sean Eacrett’s auction, Vikings, in association with MGM, November 7, estimate €500-€800; see seaneacrettantiques.ie.

