Fans of the TV series Vikings, the Irish/Canadian co-production shot in Ireland, may care to bid for the props used in series 1-6. A lot for the conservatory might be Queen Astrid’s throne: hardly comfy, but certainly eye-catching. Bid for it at Sean Eacrett’s auction, Vikings, in association with MGM, November 7, estimate €500-€800; see seaneacrettantiques.ie.
Auction results
