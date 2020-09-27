Until October 4: Doorway Gallery Online: Getting to Know You: Landscapes by Michael Morris; see thedoorwaygallery.com
Until October 9: Presence Out of Place: MFA Graduate Exhibition; Burren College of Art, Newtown Castle, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare; see burrencollege.ie
Until October 24: Shorelines: solo exhibition by Bridget Flannery; Solomon Gallery, Balfe Street Dublin 2; see solomonfineart.ie
