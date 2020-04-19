April 14: Irish and International Art Online; Morgan O’Driscoll; 90 per cent sold. Top lots (hammer price): Celtic Cross in a West of Ireland Landscape, Paul Henry ,€105,000 (€150,000-€250,000); Landscape With Figures and the Ruins of Melrose Abbey, George Barratt, €36,000 (€60,000-€90,000); Shawl, Gerard Dillon, €24,000 (€15,000-€25,000); Choosing Flowers, Daniel O’Neill, €24,000 (€20,000-€30,000); Mountain Landscape with Lake and Road, Paul Henry, €22,000 (€15,000-€25,000); Clare Island Greys, Tony O’Malley, €19,000 (€15,000-€25,000); William Butler Yeats, Louis Le...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team