Sunday April 19, 2020
A list of the top prices achieved at art sales last week

19th April, 2020
April 14: Irish and International Art Online; Morgan O’Driscoll; 90 per cent sold. Top lots (hammer price): Celtic Cross in a West of Ireland Landscape, Paul Henry ,€105,000 (€150,000-€250,000); Landscape With Figures and the Ruins of Melrose Abbey, George Barratt, €36,000 (€60,000-€90,000); Shawl, Gerard Dillon, €24,000 (€15,000-€25,000); Choosing Flowers, Daniel O’Neill, €24,000 (€20,000-€30,000); Mountain Landscape with Lake and Road, Paul Henry, €22,000 (€15,000-€25,000); Clare Island Greys, Tony O’Malley, €19,000 (€15,000-€25,000); William Butler Yeats, Louis Le...

