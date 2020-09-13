Until September 20: Pete Monaghan – new works; Doorway Gallery, 24 South Frederick Street, Dublin 2; see: thedoorwaygallery.com
Until September 26: Facing North: paintings by Carol Hodder; Solomon Fine Art, Balfe Street, Dublin 2; see: solomnfineart.ie
Until September 26: Kathrine Geoghegan: solo show; Kilcock Gallery, Dublin warehouse venue – Associated Rewinds Ltd, Whitestown Drive, Tallaght Business Park, Dublin; see: kilcockartgallery.ie
