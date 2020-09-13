Sunday September 13, 2020
Your guide to the top exhibitions being held this week

13th September, 2020
Birr Castle Keep Gate by Rod Coyne at Birr Castle Demesne through the Artist’s Eye

Until September 20: Pete Monaghan – new works; Doorway Gallery, 24 South Frederick Street, Dublin 2; see: thedoorwaygallery.com

Until September 26: Facing North: paintings by Carol Hodder; Solomon Fine Art, Balfe Street, Dublin 2; see: solomnfineart.ie

Until September 26: Kathrine Geoghegan: solo show; Kilcock Gallery, Dublin warehouse venue – Associated Rewinds Ltd, Whitestown Drive, Tallaght Business Park, Dublin; see: kilcockartgallery.ie

