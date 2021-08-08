Under the hammer: Latest Dolan’s sale is good to the last drop
A Redbreast Dream Cask Oloroso Sherry Edition is on offer for €1,000-€1,500 at the upcoming online auction
Those with an appetite for usquebaigh should log on to Dolan’s online sale, which kicks off with 17 of the best. “Nutty, rich, oily, with notes of dried peels, ginger, and melon” is the experts’ verdict on the top lot, estimated to fetch €1,000-€1,500.
The very latest Redbreast Dream Cask Oloroso Sherry Edition is a 29-year-old single pot still Irish whiskey that celebrates the signature Redbreast style and represents...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Object of desire: Drinks Like a Fish
Bidding is open until August 12 on this parcel-gilt sliver pitcher and six beakers by Tim Lukes
Meet the Gallerist: Oliver Sears
The owner of the eponymous gallery on Fitzwilliam Street Upper in Dublin looks back at his life in art
Tom Hanks’s trailer and cars that made their mark on history at Bonham’s auction
Bonham’s Quail Lodge auction in California is offering up the Hollywood star’s personalised Airstream Trailer, a 1943 military jeep and lots more besides
Fine Arts: Find yourself Brainwashed at upcoming Morgan O’Driscoll sale
The French street artist’s Balloon Girl is the leading lot at the upcoming auction, with bidding ending on August 3