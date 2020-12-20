Twentieth-century art and Georgian furniture headline house contents sale

Former restaurateur Peter White’s decision to downsize is good news for collectors – the contents of his Dublin home (a lifetime’s collection of art and antiques) will go under the hammer in Adam’s timed online auction; bidding opens this week and ends on January 11. Some 350 lots comprise Irish, British and Continental paintings, bronzes, prints, plus antique furniture, china, silver and garden furniture.

Headlining the sale is Louis le Brocquy’s...