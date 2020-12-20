Subscribe Today
Fine Arts

Twentieth-century art and Georgian furniture headline house contents sale

A Louise le Brocquy watercolour and a George III walnut cased bracket clock are highlights from the contents of Peter White’s Wellington Road home

Ros Drinkwater
20th December, 2020
Red Roses for Me by Louis le Brocquy: inspired by the Seán O’Casey play

Former restaurateur Peter White’s decision to downsize is good news for collectors – the contents of his Dublin home (a lifetime’s collection of art and antiques) will go under the hammer in Adam’s timed online auction; bidding opens this week and ends on January 11. Some 350 lots comprise Irish, British and Continental paintings, bronzes, prints, plus antique furniture, china, silver and garden furniture.

Headlining the sale is Louis le Brocquy’s...

