Tom Hanks’s trailer and cars that made their mark on history at Bonham’s auction

A unique highlight at Bonham’s Quail Lodge Auction in California this month is Tom Hanks’s on-location home from home, the 1992 thirty-three-foot Airstream Trailer ordered new to his own specifications.

“I had spent too much time in regular trailers with ugly decor and horribly uncomfortable furniture, “ the actor explained to Bonham’s. “I didn’t want anything built-in, other than the kitchen and bathroom, so it had only a desk and cupboard in...