Thigh bones, Tibetan teapots and music-box birds at Adam’s
The auction house’s upcoming online sale is a grab-bag of weird and wonderful items
Rarities in Adam’s Library sale start with two exotic lots from Tibet: a silver and parcel gilt teapot quite unlike any we have in the West (€1,000-€1,500), and a collection of 18th-century and 19th-century ritual items, the most gruesome of which is a trumpet made from a human thigh bone (€400-€600).
Western domestic items are a carved and stained birdcage modelled as an upmarket two-storey house (€600-€800), a 19th-century...
