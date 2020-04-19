The perfect prize for budding young portraitists

How better to while away the hours self-isolating than creating a work of art for the Zurich Portrait Prize, the annual competition showcasing contemporary portraiture, or the Zurich Young Portrait Prize, now in its second year and open to those aged 18 and under.
The aim is to encourage interest in contemporary portraiture, and also to showcase the National Portrait Collection at the National Gallery. The winner of the competition will receive a cash prize of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team