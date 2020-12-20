The fine art of printmaking

For affordable artworks log on to graphicstudiodublin.com and click on ‘shop online’.

It was in 1960 that five visionaries, artists Elizabeth Rivers, Anne Yeats, Pat Hickey, Leslie MacWeeney and Dolman Press founder Liam Miller turned their attention to the lack of fine art printmaking and teaching facilities in Ireland.

The result was the establishment of the Graphic Studio where, for six decades, artists have made prints using...