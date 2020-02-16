The art of entertaining, from furniture to teapots to jewellery

Adam’s At Home Sale kicks off with what the hostess and her guests could be wearing. Choose from a large selection of silver brooches by Georg Jensen, gold necklaces, gem-set bracelets, plus diamond, emerald and sapphire rings. The most unusual piece is a jadeite necklace comprising three rows of jadeite beads with a centrepiece of a gold elephant with a ruby eye (€500-€700).

