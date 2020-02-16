Sunday February 16, 2020
The art of entertaining, from furniture to teapots to jewellery

The breadth of items at Adam’s At Home Sale recalls Georgian entertaining and elegant home life

16th February, 2020
Adam’s At Home Sale kicks off with what the hostess and her guests could be wearing. Choose from a large selection of silver brooches by Georg Jensen, gold necklaces, gem-set bracelets, plus diamond, emerald and sapphire rings. The most unusual piece is a jadeite necklace comprising three rows of jadeite beads with a centrepiece of a gold elephant with a ruby eye (€500-€700).

Irish George III silver offers almost everything you...

