The art of entertaining, from furniture to teapots to jewellery

Adam’s At Home Sale kicks off with what the hostess and her guests could be wearing. Choose from a large selection of silver brooches by Georg Jensen, gold necklaces, gem-set bracelets, plus diamond, emerald and sapphire rings. The most unusual piece is a jadeite necklace comprising three rows of jadeite beads with a centrepiece of a gold elephant with a ruby eye (€500-€700).
Irish George III silver offers almost everything you...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team