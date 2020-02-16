Talented trio to represent Ireland at women’s art showcase

Three emerging Irish artists have been invited to an international “women for women” arts event in Switzerland to address a male-dominated gender imbalance in the art world.

Entitled $€X¥ Gstaad, the all-female art exhibition stands for Secure, Enthusiastic, Exponential and Young at heart, and is being managed by women for women (and all those who wish to celebrate and support female talents) to showcase their creations by contributing to an exchange of ideas...