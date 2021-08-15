Subscribe Today
Log In

Fine Arts

Take the chance to adorn yourself with art masterpieces

The Sculpture to Wear collaboration between Louisa Guinness Gallery and Sotheby’s collects jewellery made by some of the 20th century’s art greats

Ros Drinkwater
15th August, 2021
Take the chance to adorn yourself with art masterpieces
Anish Kapoor’s Water Pendant is price at $61,900.

What does architect and designer Ron Arad get up to when he’s not creating monumental installations and space-age furniture in his signature material, sheet steel? He’s possibly designing something to adorn your ears when you head to the ball.

Sculpture to Wear, a collaboration between the Louisa Guinness Gallery in London and Tiffany Dubin of Sotheby’s New York, is a selling exhibition of jewellery designed by world-class architects and designers. It...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Pulse I &amp; II by Rachel Joynt, one of the artists whose work is included in the Summer Group Show at the Solomon Gallery in Dublin.

Exhibition events calendar

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 7 hours ago
Woodfield House, a Queen Anne manor built in 1710 on the shores of Doon Lake, Co Clare.

An 18th-century manor by Doon Lake gives up its many treasures

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 7 hours ago
A 29-year-old Redbreast single pot still Irish whiskey (€1,000-€1,500).

Under the hammer: Latest Dolan’s sale is good to the last drop

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 1 week ago
Drinks Like a Fish, a parcel-gilt silver pitcher and six beakers by Tim Lukes, the second of three generations of silversmiths and jewellers is etimated at £4,000-£6,000

Object of desire: Drinks Like a Fish

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1