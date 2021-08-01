Take some gardening leave at Victor Mee’s summer auction

In a garden, it’s good to have company, and Victor Mee’s current online summer sale offers a wealth of possibilities.

Statues range from a pair of bronze Greek gods (€3,500-€4,500) to a handsome stone Hunter with his Dog 140 x 50 x 31cm (€300-€600), and a moulded stone statue of The Huntress. Given the casual way she’s revealing one breast, I’d say her prey was the hunter, 140 x 50 x...