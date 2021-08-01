Subscribe Today
Log In

Fine Arts

Take some gardening leave at Victor Mee’s summer auction

The upcoming Summer Garden Sale boasts bronze Greek statues, ceramic dining tables and even the occasional cast-iron rooster

Ros Drinkwater
1st August, 2021
Take some gardening leave at Victor Mee’s summer auction
A moulded stone statue of The Huntress (€250-€350)

In a garden, it’s good to have company, and Victor Mee’s current online summer sale offers a wealth of possibilities.

Statues range from a pair of bronze Greek gods (€3,500-€4,500) to a handsome stone Hunter with his Dog 140 x 50 x 31cm (€300-€600), and a moulded stone statue of The Huntress. Given the casual way she’s revealing one breast, I’d say her prey was the hunter, 140 x 50 x...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Tom Hanks’s Airstream Traier is estimated to fetch $150,000-$250,000

Tom Hanks’s trailer and cars that made their mark on history at Bonham’s auction

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 5 hours ago
Landscape, Co Down by Daniel O’Neill (€8,000-€12,000)

Fine Arts: Find yourself Brainwashed at upcoming Morgan O’Driscoll sale

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 5 hours ago
Osberstown House in Naas, Co Kildare where the contents are up for sale

An entertaining collection from Osberstown House goes up for sale

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 1 week ago
A lifesize, Ming period, richly gilded bronze left hand of a Buddha has an estimate of €6,750

More rare and unusual finds from Finch & Co

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1