Sunny reception forecast for Morgan O’Driscoll online auction

Scenes of summer at affordable prices are to the fore in Morgan O’Driscoll’s Off the Wall Online auction – bidding ends tomorrow.

Highlights include Arthur K Maderson’s Evening Study, the Cross Road, Tullow, 33 x 33cm (€1,000-€1,400), The Regatta, Hannah O’Hanlon, 60 x 45cm (€500- €750), Kinsale, Co Cork, Niall Campion, 40 x 50cm (€400-€600), Out with the Dog, by Paula McKinney, 40 x 40cm (€400-€600), William Eric Horsbrugh-Porter’s View of...