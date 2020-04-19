Sunday April 19, 2020
Sunny reception forecast for Morgan O’Driscoll online auction

Bidding ends Monday April 20 for Morgan O’Driscoll’s Off the Wall online auction

19th April, 2020
Kinsale Harbour by Niall Campion

Scenes of summer at affordable prices are to the fore in Morgan O’Driscoll’s Off the Wall Online auction – bidding ends tomorrow.

Highlights include Arthur K Maderson’s Evening Study, the Cross Road, Tullow, 33 x 33cm (€1,000-€1,400), The Regatta, Hannah O’Hanlon, 60 x 45cm (€500- €750), Kinsale, Co Cork, Niall Campion, 40 x 50cm (€400-€600), Out with the Dog, by Paula McKinney, 40 x 40cm (€400-€600), William Eric Horsbrugh-Porter’s View of...

