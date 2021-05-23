Stones immaculate at latest Matthews sale

Gemstones, silver, and watches to suit every taste and every pocket: that’s the story at Matthews online sale this week. The leading lot is an exquisite diamond bracelet (€15,000-€25,000).

More affordable highlights include a Halo diamond set tourmaline centre stone ladies ring in a delicious shade of lavender (€2,000-€3,000), a pair of cushion cut diamond and sapphire earrings (€2,000-€3,000), and a pair of bombe set diamond cluster earrings (€1,500-€2,500)....