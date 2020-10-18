Sunday October 18, 2020
Some stellar options for your cellar

Wines from some the world’s top vineyards will be on sale at Sheppard’s latest fine and rare wines auction

18th October, 2020
Regency mahogany wine cooler

With close to 900 lots, Sheppard’s auction of the contents of an excellent private wine cellar offers wines from Bordeaux, the Loire, the Rhône, Languedoc, Alsace, Spain, Austria, the US and Argentina.

Leading the sale are three wines that need no introduction, all in their original wooden cases: Château Latour, Pauillac, 2005, 12 bottles (€4,000-€6,000), and each with an estimate of €3,000-€5,000, Château Margaux, 2005, 12 bottles, and Château Mouton Rothschild, Pauillac,...

