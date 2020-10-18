Some stellar options for your cellar

With close to 900 lots, Sheppard’s auction of the contents of an excellent private wine cellar offers wines from Bordeaux, the Loire, the Rhône, Languedoc, Alsace, Spain, Austria, the US and Argentina.

Leading the sale are three wines that need no introduction, all in their original wooden cases: Château Latour, Pauillac, 2005, 12 bottles (€4,000-€6,000), and each with an estimate of €3,000-€5,000, Château Margaux, 2005, 12 bottles, and Château Mouton Rothschild, Pauillac,...