Some rings to rule them all at Weldon’s

A Colombian emerald and diamond dress ring set in platinum would make a perfect Valentine’s Day gift next weekend

Ros Drinkwater
7th February, 2021
Ruby and diamond cluster ring, set on 18kt white gold with a 1.6ct ruby and cut diamonds, is going for €7,950 at JW Weldon

Next Sunday is St Valentine’s Day, when – in a tradition that goes back to 496AD – we honour the saint by making gifts to loved ones, friends and family.

For the significant other, Weldon’s has a Colombian emerald and diamond dress ring set in platinum, circa 1925, size L (€14,950), a magnificent ruby and diamond cluster ring set in 18ct white gold, size J (€7,950), and a Georgian gold bracelet, set with...

