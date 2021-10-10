Subscribe Today
Some eye-popping optical illusions at Gormleys

The Dublin gallery will host the work of Patrick Hughes and Patrick Rubinstein, leading proponents of toying with our visual perception

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
10th October, 2021
Bam Bam Love by Patrick Rubinstein: artworks painted in three dimensions, allowing the viewer to see several works in one

Work by a leading British artist which focuses on optical illusions will feature in an exhibition in Dublin starting this week.

Gormleys Fine Art will host the work of Patrick Hughes who created the optical illusion known as “reverspective”, where parts of a picture which seem furthest away are actually the nearest.

His work will appear alongside that of Patrick Rubinstein, also known for creating three-dimensional works that play with the illusion of...

