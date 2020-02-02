Sunday February 2, 2020
Some extra sparkle for Valentine’s season

Diamonds take pride of place in Adam’s fine jewellery auction from February 8-11

2nd February, 2020
7
The diamond line bracelet by Cartier, it is set in 18-carat gold and platinum with diamonds of about 10.00-carat

As befits a sale so close to February 14, Adam’s fine jewellery auction is dominated by diamonds, with estimates starting as low as €1,400-€2,400 for a single stone diamond ring, rising to €20,000-€25,000 for a pair of brilliant cut diamond ear studs, and on to €70,000-€90,000 for a divine diamond cocktail bracelet , circa 1960.

The top lot is what’s known in the trade as an “investment piece”, a type...

