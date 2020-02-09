Skelton’s amiable Cove calms the nerves at Whyte’s

Fine Arts

With day after day of doom-laden headlines, the need for the healing power of art has never been greater. Whyte’s Spring Internet Sale (185 lots, estimates €100-€2,000) should do very nicely.

A world away from the current mayhem, the sale offers a raft of calming landscapes and seascapes of Ireland and abroad. The most lyrical is A Quiet Cove, Blaskets, Co Kerry, by John Francis Skelton, 25.40 x 60.96cm (€600-€800)....