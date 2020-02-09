Skelton’s amiable Cove calms the nerves at Whyte’s

Fine Arts
With day after day of doom-laden headlines, the need for the healing power of art has never been greater. Whyte’s Spring Internet Sale (185 lots, estimates €100-€2,000) should do very nicely.
A world away from the current mayhem, the sale offers a raft of calming landscapes and seascapes of Ireland and abroad. The most lyrical is A Quiet Cove, Blaskets, Co Kerry, by John Francis Skelton, 25.40 x 60.96cm (€600-€800)....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team