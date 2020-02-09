Sunday February 9, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Skelton’s amiable Cove calms the nerves at Whyte’s

Soothing seascapes and coastal scenes dominate this sale

9th February, 2020
11
A Quiet Cove, Blaskets, Co Kerry, by John Francis Skelton

Fine Arts

With day after day of doom-laden headlines, the need for the healing power of art has never been greater. Whyte’s Spring Internet Sale (185 lots, estimates €100-€2,000) should do very nicely.

A world away from the current mayhem, the sale offers a raft of calming landscapes and seascapes of Ireland and abroad. The most lyrical is A Quiet Cove, Blaskets, Co Kerry, by John Francis Skelton, 25.40 x 60.96cm (€600-€800)....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Events Calendar

The latest art exhibitions around the country

Ros Drinkwater | 3 hours ago

Object of Desire

A work from Sean Scully’s later period is on the market with an estimate of £200,000-£300,000

Ros Drinkwater | 3 hours ago

Friendship cups and Edwardian bling from Matthews

The auction house’s latest sale has it all, including the contents of carpet man Des Kelly’s house in Dunboyne, Co Meath

Ros Drinkwater | 3 hours ago