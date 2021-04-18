Subscribe Today
Log In

Fine Arts

Silver linings at Sotheby’s New York sale

A Regency, silver gilt, two-bottle wine trolley, engraved twice with possibly the later arms of Montefiore, is expected to fetch $30,000-$50,000

Ros Drinkwater
18th April, 2021
6
The Regency, silver gilt, two-bottle wine trolley by London silversmith Benjamin Smith III, circa 1815-20, is one of the top lots at Sotheby’s

All that glisters is not gold, but who can resist the lure of parcel and silver gilt crafted by a master?

For the finest examples, a collector needs deep pockets and a Sotheby’s New York sale ending tomorrow obliges with a number of superb examples such as a Regency, silver gilt, two-bottle wine trolley by London silversmith Benjamin Smith III, circa 1815-20. Some 46.4cm long, in the form of two conjoined baskets, it is engraved...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

One of two stunning solitaire diamond rings on sale at O’Reilly’s Fine Art

A birthstone that’s a cut above the rest at O’Reilly’s auction

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 10 hours ago
With You by Didier Lourenco at Gormleys Fine Art

Exhibition events calendar

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 10 hours ago
Sketch for Dog’s Bay, Roundstone by Fergus O’Ryan has an estimate of €300-€500

O’Ryan travels light with vibrant depictions of warmer climes

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 10 hours ago
A set of six Figure 6 chairs and Prism round dining table by Joseph Walsh at Sheppards

Object of Desire: Joseph Walsh Figure 6 chairs and Prism round dining table

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 10 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1