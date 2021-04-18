Silver linings at Sotheby’s New York sale

All that glisters is not gold, but who can resist the lure of parcel and silver gilt crafted by a master?

For the finest examples, a collector needs deep pockets and a Sotheby’s New York sale ending tomorrow obliges with a number of superb examples such as a Regency, silver gilt, two-bottle wine trolley by London silversmith Benjamin Smith III, circa 1815-20. Some 46.4cm long, in the form of two conjoined baskets, it is engraved...