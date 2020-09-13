Signed, sealed and delivered: Belfast Agreement is up for grabs

Still in Co Laois, a headline lot in Sean Eacrett’s forthcoming auction is a copy of the Belfast Agreement, the value of which has increased dramatically in recent years.
While Whyte’s sold a copy for €1,900 in 2013, they sold another for €28,000 in April 2019. With signatures including those of John Major, Albert Reynolds, John Hume, Martin McGuinness, Mo Mowlam, Seamus Mallon, David Trimble and David Irvine, Eacrett is asking €15,000-€20,000....
