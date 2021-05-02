Subscribe Today
Log In

Fine Arts

Shinnors’ fitting epitaph for his friend is a top lot at Gormley’s

The artist’s portrait of the late poet Mark Whelan is one of the most eye-catching lots at the auction house’s upcoming online sale

Ros Drinkwater
2nd May, 2021
Shinnors’ fitting epitaph for his friend is a top lot at Gormley’s
Animal Farm by Hughie O’Donoghue has an estimate of £5,000-£7,000

At Gormley’s May online auction, John Shinnors provides a headline lot with his diptych oil honouring a literary hero, Portrait of Poet Mark Whelan, 50.8 x 97cm (£16,000-£24,000). Co-founder of the Cuisle Limerick City International Poetry Festival, Whelan sadly passed away in January. The two were friends and collaborators, Shinnors illustrating several of Whelan’s acclaimed books of poetry, including Scarecrow diptych, and Pushing the Pull Door.

Two of Ireland’s most...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Lot’s Wife by John Shinnors is expected to fetch €16,000-€24,000

Vibrant summer scenes to brighten up our homes

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 5 hours ago
A Louis XV bombe commode by Jean-Pierre Latz, circa 1740, is estimated to fetch £70,000-£100,000

Furniture in all its finery at Christie’s

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 5 hours ago
Pillow Vessel from the Woodwork Memories exhibition of work by Liam Flynn at Oliver Sears

Exhibition events calendar

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 5 hours ago
The Med by Markey Robinson

Gentle drawing by Jack B Yeats is up for grabs

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1