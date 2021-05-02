Shinnors’ fitting epitaph for his friend is a top lot at Gormley’s

At Gormley’s May online auction, John Shinnors provides a headline lot with his diptych oil honouring a literary hero, Portrait of Poet Mark Whelan, 50.8 x 97cm (£16,000-£24,000). Co-founder of the Cuisle Limerick City International Poetry Festival, Whelan sadly passed away in January. The two were friends and collaborators, Shinnors illustrating several of Whelan’s acclaimed books of poetry, including Scarecrow diptych, and Pushing the Pull Door.

Two of Ireland’s most...